German Economy Minister warns against corporate tax dumping competition

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany should avoid entering a corporate tax competition with other countries, Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Wednesday.

"It would be totally wrong to enter a tax dumping competition," Gabriel said when asked about plans by U.S. President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May to lower corporate taxes to increase competitiveness.

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said last week that Britain should not try to gain a competitive advantage by cutting corporate taxes.