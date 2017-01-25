FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
German Economy Minister warns against corporate tax dumping competition
#Big Story 10
January 25, 2017 / 2:00 PM / 7 months ago

German Economy Minister warns against corporate tax dumping competition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany should avoid entering a corporate tax competition with other countries, Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Wednesday.

"It would be totally wrong to enter a tax dumping competition," Gabriel said when asked about plans by U.S. President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May to lower corporate taxes to increase competitiveness.

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said last week that Britain should not try to gain a competitive advantage by cutting corporate taxes.

Reporting by Michael Nienaber and Joseph Nasr; Editing by Michelle Martin

