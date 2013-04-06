FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German government urges media to hand over tax haven data
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 6, 2013 / 7:12 PM / in 4 years

German government urges media to hand over tax haven data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Germany's Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble smiles as he addresses a news conference in Berlin March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s finance ministry on Saturday urged German media to hand over information on suspected tax evaders to authorities, after revelations of widespread German involvement in offshore tax structures.

Focus magazine reported it had information on 100,000 individuals in Germany to have used tax havens and 260 million financial transactions to and from such zones.

Media have declined to hand over the data.

“Tax authorities and prosecutors must examine what conclusions and clues can be drawn from the information already published,” a finance ministry spokesman said on Saturday, adding the ministry welcomed media efforts to investigate tax evasion, considering these supportive of its own efforts.

Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble has said Berlin intends to push for greater international cooperation in fighting tax evasion. Economy Minister Philipp Roesler also urged the press to hand data to authorities.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Editing by Jason Webb

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.