FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Train crash in western Germany kills two, injures 20
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 16, 2015 / 12:38 PM / 2 years ago

Train crash in western Germany kills two, injures 20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - A passenger train crashed in western Germany after colliding on a crossing with an tractor transporting manure, killing two people and injuring 20, police said on Saturday.

The train, which was carrying around 40 people en route from Osnabrueck in northwestern Germany to Ibbenbueren - a small town about 23 km (15 miles) away - crashed at 11.31 local time (5.31 a.m. ET)outside Ibbenbueren, police said.

It came to a standstill on the tracks 200-300 meters (yards) away from the crash site. Police said the front of the train and one of its sides was “badly damaged”.

Of the 20 people injured, 3 are seriously injured, police said.

Everybody who was on board the train at the time of the crash has now disembarked and the injured are being treated at the crash site or in hospital while others suffering from shock were receiving psychological care, police said.

The driver of the tractor is under shock but not physically injured, police said. The trailer attached to his tractor was destroyed.

Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Victoria Bryan/Jeremy Gaunt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.