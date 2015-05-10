German train drivers end long strike, though no pay deal yet

Train carriages, locomotives and freight trains of German railways Deutsche Bahn are parked at a storage facility in the North Rhine-Westphalian town of Hamm near Dortmund, Germany May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s rail network began gradually returning to normal on Sunday after train drivers ended a near one-week-long strike, the longest in the history of state-owned rail operator Deutsche Bahn.

However, aspects of the dispute over pay and negotiating rights remain unresolved and the train drivers’ union has so far refused to heed a government call for mediation, raising concerns it could call further stoppages.

The strike has caused major disruption in a country where about 5.5 million passengers use the train network each day and one-fifth of freight - some 620,000 tonnes a day - is hauled by rail.

Economists said the stoppage, which began on freight trains on Monday and spread to passenger trains on Tuesday, could cut second-quarter economic growth by 0.1 percentage point, costing Europe’s biggest economy up to 750 million euros.

There would still be some disruptions in rail services during Sunday but normal operations should be restored by Monday, Deutsche Bahn said in a statement.

The GDL union, which represents 20,000 train drivers, launched the walkout to back demands for it to negotiate a 5 percent pay rise and a reduction in the work week to 37 hours from 39 on behalf of other rail workers including train stewards.

Deutsche Bahn, which has 200,000 employees, has offered its drivers a 4.7 percent pay rise plus a one-off payment of 1,000 euros (around $1,120).

But it has refused to let the GDL negotiate wage deals for non-drivers, a core demand the union reiterated on Friday.

Chancellor Angela Merkel has urged the two sides to accept a mediator. GDL head Claus Weselsky so far has rejected this option.

Coinciding with a series of strikes at airline Lufthansa, the transport stoppages have prompted the government to draft a law to limit the power of small unions like those representing train drivers and airline pilots.