8 months ago
Berlin police arrest suspected truck attacker: police
#World News
December 19, 2016 / 9:28 PM / 8 months ago

Berlin police arrest suspected truck attacker: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German police have arrested a suspect near the scene of the Berlin Christmas market where a truck plowed into a crowd, and are investigating whether he was the driver, the police said on Twitter.

A passenger in the truck was killed during the crash, which killed nine people and injured dozens, police said. They called on Berliners to stay indoors.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel was being briefed on the incident by Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere and the mayor of Berlin, a government spokesman said.

Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Writing by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
