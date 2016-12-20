BERLIN German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said on Tuesday the perpetrator of the truck attack on a Berlin Christmas market was probably still on the run and that a suspect arrested in connection with the crime was released due to lack of evidence.

"That's why it is true that one cannot rule out that the perpetrator is still at large," De Maiziere told ZDF television.

He added police had not just followed a single lead but multiple leads from the start, saying it remained beyond doubt that the truck incident was an attack, but that the motives remain unclear.

