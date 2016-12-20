Arrested suspect possibly not perpetrator in Berlin attack: prosecutor

BERLIN (Reuters) - A Pakistani man arrested in connection with a deadly Christmas market attack in Berlin may not be the perpetrator, Germany's chief prosecutor Peter Frank said on Tuesday, adding that no group had yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

"We must get used to the idea that he was possibly not the perpetrator or that he didn't belong to the group of perpetrators," Frank told a news conference.

While no one had claimed responsibility for the attack in a video, Frank said the sequence of events evoked memories of a similar attack in the French city of Nice in July.