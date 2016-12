CAIRO Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack in which a truck plowed into crowds in a Christmas market and killed 12 people.

"The executor of the operation.. in Berlin is a soldier of the Islamic state and he executed the operation in response to calls to target nationals of the coalition countries," the militant group's AMAQ news agency said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Ali Abdelaty, Writing by Amina Ismail, Editing by Angus MacSwan)