No doubt Christmas market crash was an attack: Interior Minister

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said there was no longer any doubt that an incident on Monday in which a truck plowed into a Christmas market, killing 12 and injuring 48 others, was an attack.

"In the meantime we no longer have any doubt that this terrible event yesterday evening was an attack," de Maiziere told a news conference in Berlin.

He added that nobody from the organization Islamic State had claimed responsibility for the attack so far.