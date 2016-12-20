FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
No doubt Christmas market crash was an attack: Interior Minister
#World News
December 20, 2016

No doubt Christmas market crash was an attack: Interior Minister

German interior minister Thomas de Maiziere delivers a speech at the CDU party convention in Essen, Germany, December 6, 2016.Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said there was no longer any doubt that an incident on Monday in which a truck plowed into a Christmas market, killing 12 and injuring 48 others, was an attack.

"In the meantime we no longer have any doubt that this terrible event yesterday evening was an attack," de Maiziere told a news conference in Berlin.

He added that nobody from the organization Islamic State had claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

Reporting by Michelle Martin and Madeline Chambers; Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by Victoria Bryan

