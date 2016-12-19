FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
France increases security at Christmas markets after Berlin truck incident
#World News
December 19, 2016 / 10:50 PM / 8 months ago

France increases security at Christmas markets after Berlin truck incident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France will increase security at Christmas markets across the country after a truck plowed into people at a seasonal market in Berlin on Monday, killing at least nine people, the Interior Ministry said.

"Franco-German cooperation will continue with no respite so that democracies win the war against those who want to strike at our values and freedoms," the ministry said in a statement.

"All security forces will keep to a maximum level of vigilance. Security at Christmas markets will be reinforced with immediate effect."

Reporting by John Irish, editing by G Crosse

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
