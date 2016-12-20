FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Berlin police uncertain arrested Pakistani was truck driver
December 20, 2016 / 12:29 PM / 8 months ago

Berlin police uncertain arrested Pakistani was truck driver

A general view shows the scene where a truck ploughed into a crowded Christmas market in the German capital last night in Berlin, Germany, December 20, 2016Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The Berlin police chief said on Tuesday it was not clear if the Pakistani man arrested after a deadly trunk rampage at a Christmas market was the driver of the vehicle.

"As far as I know it is in fact uncertain whether that really was the driver," said Berlin Police President Klaus Kandt.

Berlin police said on Twitter that they were being vigilant as the suspect had denied involvement in the incident, which police have said was a deliberate attack.

"The temporary arrested suspect denies the offense," Berlin police tweeted in English. "Therefore we are particularly alert. Please be also alert," they urged the public.

Reporting by Michelle Martin and Paul Carrel; Writing by Joseph Nasr

