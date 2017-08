Circumstances of Berlin crash unclear, but a lot points to attack: minister

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said the circumstances of Monday's deadly truck crash at a Christmas market in Berlin were still unclear, but a lot pointed to an attack.

"We don't yet have anything conclusive regarding the circumstances and the course of events," de Maiziere told ARD public television, adding that investigators were working hard to put together all the pieces of evidence.

"I don't want to use the word 'attack' yet although a lot points to that," the minister said.