8 months ago
German interior minister says terrorism threat in Germany remains high
#World News
December 23, 2016 / 1:45 PM / 8 months ago

German interior minister says terrorism threat in Germany remains high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The threat to Germany from terrorism remains high, despite the killing of suspected Berlin attacker Anis Amri, German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said on Friday.

"The conclusion of the manhunt does not unfortunately change the terror threat level in Germany - it remains high and the authorities remain vigilant," he told a news conference.

De Maiziere also said he would discuss with Justice Minister Heiko Maas what changes needed to be made as a consequence of the attack, though highlighted he had already made proposals on changing deportation rules.

"I reserve the right to make further proposals in order to make Germany even safer," he said.

Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Joseph Nasr

