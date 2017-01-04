FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Italy says same gun used in hijack of Berlin market truck, Milan shootout
#World News
January 4, 2017 / 11:38 AM / 8 months ago

Italy says same gun used in hijack of Berlin market truck, Milan shootout

The gun used by the man suspected of attacking a Christmas market in Berlin is seen in this handout photo provided by the Italian Police in Rome, Italy, January 4, 2017. Italian Police.Polizia di Stato Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - A gun fired at Milan police by the man suspected of attacking a Christmas market in Berlin last month was the same one used to kill the driver of the truck that ploughed into revelers in the German capital, Italian police said on Wednesday.

Anis Amri, a failed asylum seeker from Tunisia, was shot dead in a gunfight with police in the Milan suburb of Sesto San Giovanni on Dec. 23, days after he allegedly killed 12 people in Berlin.

Amri is also suspected of shooting dead a truck driver in Germany and hijacking his vehicle, which he then drove into the Christmas market crowd. Police had been carrying out tests to ascertain if the same gun was used in both the Berlin and Milan shootings.

"The comparison carried out between the exploded cartridge from the terrorist's weapon in Sesto and the one found by the German police has given unequivocal proof that they were fired from the same gun," police said in a statement.

Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Crispian Balmer and John Stonestreet

