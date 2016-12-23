FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
No doubt that German truck suspect killed in Italy: minister
#World News
December 23, 2016 / 10:32 AM / 8 months ago

No doubt that German truck suspect killed in Italy: minister

Italian Interior Minister Marco Minniti (L) and cheif of police Franco Gabrielli attend a news conference in Rome, Italy, to announce that the suspect in the Berlin truck attack was killed in a shoot-out in a suburb of the norhtern Italian city of Milan, December 23, 2016.Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - A man shot dead by Italian police in the early hours of Friday was definitely the suspect in the Berlin Christmas market truck attack, Interior Minister Marco Minniti told reporters.

"The man killed was without a shadow of doubt Anis Amri," Minniti said, referring to the 24-year-old Tunisian who is suspected of driving the truck that smashed through the Berlin market on Monday in an attack that killed 12 people.

Minniti gave very few details of the operation which took place on the outskirts of the northern city of Milan, saying investigations were still in progress. He added that there could be "future developments".

Writing by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Gavin Jones

