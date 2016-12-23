FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Berlin lorry suspect shot at Italian police before being killed: police source
December 23, 2016 / 10:13 AM / 8 months ago

Berlin lorry suspect shot at Italian police before being killed: police source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - A man believed to be the suspect in the Berlin Christmas market truck attack was shot dead in the early hours of Friday after he pulled a gun on police who had asked for his I.D. papers, a police source said.

The source said the 24-year-old Tunisian Anis Amri was stopped by a regular patrol near the railway station of Sesto San Giovanni at around 3.30 a.m. (2130 EDT). He shot and wounded a police officer before he himself was killed.

A justice source said Italian police had information he might be in the area. He was identified by his fingerprints.

Reporting by Antonella Cinelli and Emilio Parodi, writing by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

