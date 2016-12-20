FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
London police say they are reviewing security plans after Berlin, Ankara attacks
#World News
December 20, 2016 / 9:42 AM / 8 months ago

London police say they are reviewing security plans after Berlin, Ankara attacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - London police said on Tuesday they are reviewing their plans for protecting public events over the festive period after Russia's ambassador was killed in Ankara and a truck plowed into people at a Christmas market in Berlin.

"The Metropolitan Police has detailed plans for protecting public events over the Christmas and New Year period," police said in a statement.

"As a matter of routine, as a precaution, we review our plans after attacks overseas, and we are doing so at present following the awful incidents in Berlin and Ankara last night."

Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

