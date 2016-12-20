London police say they are reviewing security plans after Berlin, Ankara attacks

LONDON (Reuters) - London police said on Tuesday they are reviewing their plans for protecting public events over the festive period after Russia's ambassador was killed in Ankara and a truck plowed into people at a Christmas market in Berlin.

"The Metropolitan Police has detailed plans for protecting public events over the Christmas and New Year period," police said in a statement.

"As a matter of routine, as a precaution, we review our plans after attacks overseas, and we are doing so at present following the awful incidents in Berlin and Ankara last night."