BKA Chief Commissioner Holger Muench (L) welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel (3rdL), Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere and Justice Minister Heiko Maas (2ndL) as they arrive for a visit of the Bundeskriminalamt (BKA) Federal Crime Office Police in Berlin, Germany, December 22, 2016, following an attack by a truck which ploughed through a crowd at the market on Monday night. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BKA Chief Commissioner Holger Muench, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Justice Minister Heiko Maas and Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere (LtoR) arrive for a statement after visiting the Bundeskriminalamt (BKA) Federal Crime Office Police in Berlin, Germany, December 22, 2016, following an attack by a truck which ploughed through a crowd at the market on Monday night. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) and Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere during a statement after visiting the Bundeskriminalamt (BKA) Federal Crime Office Police in Berlin, Germany, December 22, 2016, following an attack by a truck which ploughed through a crowd at the market on Monday night. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Justice Minister Heiko Maas (L) and Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere (R) during a statement after visiting the Bundeskriminalamt (BKA) Federal Crime Office Police in Berlin, Germany, December 22, 2016, following an attack by a truck which ploughed through a crowd at the market on Monday night. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke -

BERLIN German investigators believe there is a "high probability" that the Tunisian suspect they are hunting in connection with Monday's attack on a Berlin Christmas market is the perpetrator, Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said on Thursday.

"We can report today that we have new information that the suspect is with high probability really the perpetrator," de Maiziere told reporters.

"In the cab, in the driving cabin, fingerprints were found and there is additional evidence that support this," he added.

Chancellor Angela Merkel, appearing alongside de Maiziere at the Federal Office of Criminal Investigation, said she hoped the perpetrator would be arrested soon.

