FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Dutch police say Berlin market attack suspect may have passed through Netherlands
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Solar eclipse tests power grid in renewable era
Energy & Environment
Solar eclipse tests power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 28, 2016 / 10:33 AM / 8 months ago

Dutch police say Berlin market attack suspect may have passed through Netherlands

Handout pictures released on December 21, 2016 and acquired from the web site of the German Bundeskriminalamt (BKA) Federal Crime Office show suspect Anis Amri searched in relation with the Monday's truck attack on a Christmas market in Berlin.BKA/Handout via Reuters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch police said on Wednesday they were investigating whether the man believed responsible for last week's deadly Christmas market attack in Berlin may have traveled through the Netherlands.

Twelve people died in the Dec. 19 attack. The Tunisian suspect, 24-year-old Anis Amri, was shot dead Dec. 23 by Italian police.

Wim de Bruin, spokesman for the National Prosecutor's Office, said there were "signs" 24-year-old Amri had passed though the Netherlands on his way to France, and an investigation was ongoing.

(This version of the story corrects the job title in paragraph 3)

Related Coverage

Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by John Stonestreet

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.