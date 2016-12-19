Truck crash in Berlin could be accident or attack: official

BERLIN (Reuters) - The circumstances of Monday's deadly truck crash at a Christmas market in Berlin is still unclear, a senior German official said, dismissing as speculation reports that the truck could have been hijacked by militants.

"The sequence of events point to either an accident or an attack," Berlin State Interior Minister Andreas Geisel said.

German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said in a statement it was still unclear exactly what had happened. Security officials are trying to secure the site and find those responsible, he said.