BERLIN (Reuters) - Berlin police said on Twitter on Tuesday that investigators assume that the driver of a truck that plowed into a crowd at a Berlin Christmas market, killing 12 people and injuring 48 others, did so intentionally.

"Our investigators assume that the truck was deliberately steered into the crowd at the Christmas market at Breitscheidplatz," police said.

They also said that a man found dead in the truck was not controlling it.