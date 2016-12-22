FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Evidence suggests suspect drove Berlin crash truck: prosecutor's office
December 22, 2016 / 5:33 PM / 8 months ago

Evidence suggests suspect drove Berlin crash truck: prosecutor's office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Forensic evidence from the truck that ploughed into a Berlin Christmas market on Monday, killing 12, suggests that Tunisian suspect Anis Amri was at the wheel of the vehicle, a spokeswoman for Germany's federal prosecutor's office said on Thursday.

"Today we carried out searches in various locations in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin. Anis Amri is believed to have been at those places previously," Frauke Koehler, spokeswoman for the prosecutor's office told reporters. "Based on a tip-off, a bus in Heilbronn was searched. There have been no arrests."

She said investigators had also received the first forensic results from an examination of the truck.

"Fingerprints were found on the outside of the truck, on the driver's door and on the 'B pillar'," she said. "At this point in the investigation, we assume Anis Amri drove the truck. A warrant for his arrest has been issued today."

Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Joseph Nasr

