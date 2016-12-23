FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German prosecutor says man shot in Italy was Berlin suspect Amri
December 23, 2016 / 12:49 PM / in 10 months

German prosecutor says man shot in Italy was Berlin suspect Amri

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Italian Police officers work next to the body of Anis Amri, the suspect in the Berlin Christmas market truck attack, in a suburb of the northern Italian city of Milan, Italy December 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s top federal prosecutor said on Friday that the man shot dead by police in the Italian city of Milan was Anis Amri, the Tunisia suspected of ploughing a truck into a Christmas market in Berlin.

The prosecutor, Peter Frank, added that the investigation into the attack that killed 12 people would continue to determine whether Amri had any accomplices.

“Even though the suspect Anis Amri has died, we’ll continue our investigation,” Frank said. “It’s very important for us now to find out whether there was a network of supporters and accomplices, whether there were confidants who helped the sought person to prepare and conduct the attack and to escape.”

Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Michael Nienaber

