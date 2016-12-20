FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Police storm Berlin's former airport used as refugee home: media
December 20, 2016 / 7:11 AM / 8 months ago

Police storm Berlin's former airport used as refugee home: media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German magazine Focus said on Tuesday that police special forces were storming a hangar at Berlin's defunct Tempelhof airport, which now houses a refugee accommodation center.

On Monday evening a truck plowed into a crowd at a Berlin Christmas market, killing 12 people and injuring 48 others. Police say they suspect it was a terrorist attack.

German media cited local security sources as saying that there was evidence suggesting the arrested suspect was from Afghanistan or Pakistan and had entered Germany as a refugee.

Neither police nor prosecutors were immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Michelle Martin and Joseph Nasr; Editing by Emma Thomasson

