BERLIN German police have begun searching a shelter for migrants in western Germany where a Tunisian man suspected of involvement in the truck attack in Berlin is believed to have lived, a newspaper said on Wednesday.

Rheinische Post said the shelter is in the town of Emmerich, which lies some 140 kilometers (87 miles) north of the city of Cologne, near the border with the Netherlands.

(Reporting by Paul Carrel; Writing by Joseph Nasr)