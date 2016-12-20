Berlin Christmas market suspect had temporary residence permit: media

BERLIN (Reuters) - The suspect in an incident at a Christmas market in Berlin where a truck plowed into crowds and killed 12 people has had a temporary residence permit since June 2016, German newspaper Die Welt cited a criminal police report as saying.

The report also said that there continued to be a high threat from Islamic terrorism in Germany but there was no concrete threat.

A German security source said the suspect was a 23-year-old migrant from Pakistan known to police for committing minor offences.