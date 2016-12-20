Merkel's Bavarian ally urges policy change after suspected attack

MUNICH (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Bavarian allies called on Tuesday for a change to Germany's immigration and security policy after a suspected attack on a Christmas market in Berlin that killed 12 people.

"We owe it to the victims, to those affected and to the whole population to rethink our immigration and security policy and to change it," said Horst Seehofer, leader of Bavaria's Christian Social Union (CSU) - the sister party to Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU).