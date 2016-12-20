FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel's Bavarian ally urges policy change after suspected attack
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
December 20, 2016 / 11:11 AM / 8 months ago

Merkel's Bavarian ally urges policy change after suspected attack

Bavarian Prime Minister and head of the Christian Social Union (CSU) Horst Seehofer reacts during his speech at CSU party congress in Munich, Germany November 5, 2016.Michaela Rehle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Bavarian allies called on Tuesday for a change to Germany's immigration and security policy after a suspected attack on a Christmas market in Berlin that killed 12 people.

"We owe it to the victims, to those affected and to the whole population to rethink our immigration and security policy and to change it," said Horst Seehofer, leader of Bavaria's Christian Social Union (CSU) - the sister party to Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU).

Reporting by Joern Poltz; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Madeline Chambers

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
