8 months ago
German federal prosecutor to give update on Berlin attack probe
#World News
December 23, 2016 / 11:44 AM / 8 months ago

German federal prosecutor to give update on Berlin attack probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's federal prosecutor will hold a news conferences at 1230 GMT (0730 EDT)on Friday about Anis Amri, the Tunisian suspect in a truck attack at a Christmas market in Berlin, his office said.

That will be followed by a news conference from Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere at 1315 GMT (0815 EDT), the ministry said.

German officials said they are awaiting written confirmation from Italy that a man shot by police in Milan was indeed Amri, a Tunisian whose application for asylum was rejected by Germany.

A spokeswoman for Angela Merkel said the chancellor will discuss the deportation of rejected asylum applicants during a phone conversation with Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi on Friday.

Reporting by Michael Nienaber and Victoria Bryan; Writing by Joseph Nasr

