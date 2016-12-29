FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No sign Berlin market attacker had network in Italy: PM Gentiloni
December 29, 2016 / 11:24 AM / 8 months ago

No sign Berlin market attacker had network in Italy: PM Gentiloni

Handout pictures released on December 21, 2016 and acquired from the web site of the German Bundeskriminalamt (BKA) Federal Crime Office show suspect Anis Amri searched in relation with the Monday's truck attack on a Christmas market in Berlin.BKA/Handout via Reuters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - There is no sign the man suspected of killing 12 people with a truck at a Berlin Christmas market on Dec. 19 had a network in Italy, Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said on Thursday.

Asked at a news conference about Anis Amri, the Tunisian suspect who was shot dead in Milan four days after the attack, Gentiloni said, "We have no evidence of particular networks ... that Amri had in Italy."

Police are investigating whether Amri, who crossed Europe undetected after the attack, was seeking shelter in Italy or trying to reach another country.

Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni, writing by Isla Binnie, editing by Gavin Jones

