German Christmas market suspect was migrant, known to police: source

BERLIN (Reuters) - The suspected driver of a truck that plowed into a Berlin Christmas market and killed 12 people on Monday was a 23-year old migrant from Pakistan, a German security source told Reuters on Tuesday.

The suspect arrived in Germany in February, was known to police for minor offences and used several names, said the source. He was staying at a refugee hostel in the building of what used to be Tempelhof airport, added the source.