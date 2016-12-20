FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German Christmas market suspect was migrant, known to police: source
#World News
December 20, 2016 / 9:14 AM / 8 months ago

German Christmas market suspect was migrant, known to police: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The suspected driver of a truck that plowed into a Berlin Christmas market and killed 12 people on Monday was a 23-year old migrant from Pakistan, a German security source told Reuters on Tuesday.

The suspect arrived in Germany in February, was known to police for minor offences and used several names, said the source. He was staying at a refugee hostel in the building of what used to be Tempelhof airport, added the source.

Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Paul Carrel

