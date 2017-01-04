FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss open criminal proceedings over Berlin Christmas attack
January 4, 2017 / 5:36 PM / 8 months ago

Swiss open criminal proceedings over Berlin Christmas attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Switzerland's Office of the Attorney General (OAG) said on Wednesday it has opened criminal proceedings in connection to the truck attack at a Berlin Christmas market in December which killed 12 people.

The proceedings are based on suspected support of a criminal organization and a violation of Switzerland's ban on Islamic State and al Qaeda, the OAG said in an emailed statement.

They are against "unknown", which implies authorities do not yet know precisely who or how many people could be involved.

The investigation is in close cooperation with Switzerland's Federal Office of Police and will also be co-ordinated with foreign authorities, the OAG said.

Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Dominic Evans

