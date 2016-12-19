FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Trump condemns Berlin attack, says things 'only getting worse'
#World News
December 19, 2016 / 11:33 PM / 8 months ago

Trump condemns Berlin attack, says things 'only getting worse'

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a USA Thank You Tour event in Hershey, Pennsylvania, U.S., December 15, 2016.Lucas Jackson

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Monday condemned an attack at a Christmas market in Berlin that killed nine people and injured dozens more, linking the attack to "Islamist terrorists" before German police officials had said who was responsible.

Trump, in a statement, said "ISIS and other Islamist terrorists continually slaughter Christians in their communities and places of worship as part of their global jihad," using an acronym for Islamic State.

On Twitter, he said the attack, along with others in Turkey and Switzerland, showed "it is only getting worse. The civilized world must change thinking!"

Reporting by Melissa Fares; Writing by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
