WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama spoke with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday night to offer condolences and U.S. help after a truck crashed into a Berlin Christmas market, killing 12 and wounding dozens, the White House said.

Obama offered condolences for the "horrific apparent terrorist attack," it said in a statement on Tuesday. "The president reiterated the U.S. offer of assistance and underscored that no attack could sway our determination - and that of our German allies - to defeat terrorism in all of its forms," the statement said.

