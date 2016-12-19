White House condemns 'terrorist attack' on Berlin Christmas market

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Monday condemned what it called an apparent "terrorist attack" on a Christmas market in central Berlin.

"We have been in touch with German officials, and we stand ready to provide assistance as they recover from and investigate this horrific incident," National Security Council spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

A truck plowed into a crowded Christmas market in Berlin on Monday evening, killing nine people and injuring up to 50 others.