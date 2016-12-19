FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House condemns 'terrorist attack' on Berlin Christmas market
#World News
December 19, 2016 / 10:35 PM / 8 months ago

White House condemns 'terrorist attack' on Berlin Christmas market

A German police officer looks into a truck at a Berlin Christmas market following an accident with the truck on Breitscheidplatz square near the fashionable Kurfuerstendamm avenue in the west of Berlin, Germany, December 19, 2016.Christian Mang

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Monday condemned what it called an apparent "terrorist attack" on a Christmas market in central Berlin.

"We have been in touch with German officials, and we stand ready to provide assistance as they recover from and investigate this horrific incident," National Security Council spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

A truck plowed into a crowded Christmas market in Berlin on Monday evening, killing nine people and injuring up to 50 others.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

