German resolution on Armenian genocide damages relations with Turkey: AKP

ANKARA (Reuters) - A resolution by German lawmakers to declare the 1915 killings of Armenians by Ottoman forces a "genocide" has seriously damaged relations between Berlin and Ankara, a spokesman for Turkey's ruling party said on Thursday.

Yasin Aktay made the comment on live television after Germany's Bundestag lower house of parliament voted overwhelmingly on Thursday in favor of a symbolic resolution. Turkey's ruling AKP planned to present to the Turkish parliament a declaration against the vote, a party source said.