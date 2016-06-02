FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German resolution on Armenian genocide damages relations with Turkey: AKP
June 2, 2016 / 11:19 AM / a year ago

German resolution on Armenian genocide damages relations with Turkey: AKP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - A resolution by German lawmakers to declare the 1915 killings of Armenians by Ottoman forces a "genocide" has seriously damaged relations between Berlin and Ankara, a spokesman for Turkey's ruling party said on Thursday.

Yasin Aktay made the comment on live television after Germany's Bundestag lower house of parliament voted overwhelmingly on Thursday in favor of a symbolic resolution. Turkey's ruling AKP planned to present to the Turkish parliament a declaration against the vote, a party source said.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler

