Turkish PM Yildirim says German vote on Armenian killings 'ridiculous'

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Wednesday a resolution expected to be approved by German lawmakers declaring the 1915 mass killings of Armenians a genocide was "ridiculous" and would damage ties between the two countries.

German lawmakers are expected on Thursday to back the symbolic resolution on the massacre of up to 1.5 million Armenians by Ottoman Turkish forces a century ago. Turkey strongly rejects the notion that the killings constituted genocide.