Turkish PM says 'irrational' for Germany to approve genocide resolution

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Thursday it would be "irrational" for the German parliament to approve a symbolic resolution that declares the 1915 massacre of Armenians by Ottoman forces a "genocide".

In a speech to officials from his ruling AK Party, Yildirim said the vote in Berlin, scheduled for Thursday, would be a test of the friendship between the two allies.

He also said security operations would continue against Kurdish militants until they cease attacks on security forces and lay down their weapons.