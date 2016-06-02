Turkish PM says 'irrational' for Germany to approve genocide resolution

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Thursday it would be "irrational" for the German parliament to approve a symbolic resolution that declares the 1915 massacre of Armenians by Ottoman forces a "genocide".
In a speech to officials from his ruling AK Party, Yildirim said the vote in Berlin, scheduled for Thursday, would be a test of the friendship between the two allies.
He also said security operations would continue against Kurdish militants until they cease attacks on security forces and lay down their weapons.
Reporting by Orhan Coskun and Ayla Jean Yackley; Writing by Daren Butler