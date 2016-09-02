Uzbek President Karimov has died: diplomatic sources
ALMATY Uzbek President Islam Karimov has died after suffering a stroke at the age of 78, three diplomatic sources told Reuters on Friday, leaving no obvious successor to take over.
BERLIN The German government on Friday said it was not distancing itself from a parliamentary resolution on the 1915 massacre of Armenians by Ottoman forces that has strained ties with Turkey, but emphasized that the measure was not legally binding.
"There can be no talk of the German government distancing itself from the Armenia resolution," government spokesman Steffen Seibert told reporters at the regular news conference.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal, Editing by Victoria Bryan)
BAGHDAD A blast caused by a fire at a weapons storage in eastern Baghdad on Friday set off rockets that hit neighboring districts, killing at least four residents and injuring a dozen others, police and hospital sources said.
BERLIN German officials have told Turkey that German lawmakers must be allowed to visit 250 German soldiers stationed at Incirlik Air Base in Turkey, and expect a visit planned in October to occur, a foreign ministry spokesman said on Friday.