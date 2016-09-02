Supporters wave Armenian and German flags in front of the Reichstag, the seat of the lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN The German government on Friday said it was not distancing itself from a parliamentary resolution on the 1915 massacre of Armenians by Ottoman forces that has strained ties with Turkey, but emphasized that the measure was not legally binding.

"There can be no talk of the German government distancing itself from the Armenia resolution," government spokesman Steffen Seibert told reporters at the regular news conference.

