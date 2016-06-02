Germany-Turkey ties are strong, says Merkel after Armenia genocide vote

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany has broad and strong relations with Turkey despite differences on some issues, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday after lawmakers passed a resolution describing the 1915 massacres of Armenians by Ottoman forces as "genocide".

Turkey, which rejects the description, has recalled its ambassador to Germany in response.

"There is a lot that binds Germany to Turkey and even if we have a difference of opinion on an individual matter, the breadth of our links, our friendship, our strategic ties, is great," Merkel said at a news conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

She added that Germany supported dialogue between Turkey and Armenia and sought good relations with Ankara.