a year ago
Germany-Turkey ties are strong, says Merkel after Armenia genocide vote
#World News
June 2, 2016 / 12:38 PM / a year ago

Germany-Turkey ties are strong, says Merkel after Armenia genocide vote

German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a news conference following talks with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, June 2, 2016.Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany has broad and strong relations with Turkey despite differences on some issues, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday after lawmakers passed a resolution describing the 1915 massacres of Armenians by Ottoman forces as "genocide".

Turkey, which rejects the description, has recalled its ambassador to Germany in response.

"There is a lot that binds Germany to Turkey and even if we have a difference of opinion on an individual matter, the breadth of our links, our friendship, our strategic ties, is great," Merkel said at a news conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

She added that Germany supported dialogue between Turkey and Armenia and sought good relations with Ankara.

Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Noah Barkin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
