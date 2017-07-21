FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
Germany reviewing all Turkish applications for arms projects: spokeswoman
#Amazon
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
NATO allies worry Russian war game may be 'Trojan horse'
Russia
NATO allies worry Russian war game may be 'Trojan horse'
Anti Maduro protests hit Venezuela-streets
Venezuela
Anti Maduro protests hit Venezuela-streets
#Cyber Risk
Reuters Focus
#Cyber Risk
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 21, 2017 / 9:40 AM / an hour ago

Germany reviewing all Turkish applications for arms projects: spokeswoman

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government is reviewing all applications for arms projects from Turkey, a spokeswoman for the German Economy Ministry said on Friday as tensions between Berlin and Ankara simmer after the NATO ally detained rights activists.

"We're checking all applications," a spokeswoman for the Economy Ministry said without giving further details.

Mass-selling daily Bild newspaper, citing government sources, had previously reported that Berlin was putting arms projects with Ankara on hold.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Paul Carrel

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.