Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
#World News
June 27, 2016 / 10:41 AM / a year ago

Turkey says German defense minister will be allowed to visit air base

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Germany’s defense minister will be allowed to visit an air base used by German and other Western forces in Turkey, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Monday, after apparent efforts to block such a visit drew an angry response from Berlin.

Turkey was blocking the plans of a senior German defense official to visit the Incirlik air base in southern Turkey in July, the German defense ministry said last week, in a sign of increasingly tense relations between the two NATO allies.

Reporting by Ercan Gurses; Writing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
