Prosecutors drop probe of German comedian over satirical Erdogan poem
#World News
October 4, 2016 / 2:04 PM / a year ago

Prosecutors drop probe of German comedian over satirical Erdogan poem

Jan Boehmermann, host of the late-night "Neo Magazin Royale" on the public ZDF channel is pictured during a TV show of Markus Lanz in Hamburg, Germany, August 21, 2012.Morris Mac Matzen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German prosecutors said on Tuesday that they had dropped an investigation into a German comedian who was accused of offending a foreign leader after reciting an obscene poem about Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on national television.

Comedian Jan Boehmermann read out a poem on a satirical show in March suggesting Erdogan engaged in bestiality and watched child pornography, prompting Erdogan to file a complaint with prosecutors that he had been insulted.

The German government had given prosecutors the green light to pursue the case against Boehmermann - a move which brought Chancellor Angela Merkel strong criticism. But prosecutors on Tuesday said they had not found sufficient evidence to support the filing of charges.

Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Andrea Shalal

