FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Erdogan files complaint over German decision to drop case against comedian
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 10, 2016 / 5:32 PM / a year ago

Erdogan files complaint over German decision to drop case against comedian

Jan Boehmermann, host of the late-night "Neo Magazin Royale" on the public ZDF channel is pictured during a TV show of Markus Lanz in Hamburg, Germany, August 21, 2012.Morris Mac Matzen

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - A lawyer for Tayyip Erdogan has filed a complaint about a German decision to drop a case against a comedian accused of offending the Turkish president with an obscene poem, prosecutors said.

The chief prosecutor in Koblenz will review the files on the case and rule on the complaint, the prosecutor's office in the western city of Mainz said on Monday.

Prosecutors announced last week they had not found sufficient evidence to suggest any criminal offense had been committed by comedian Jan Boehmermann or anyone else involved in making or broadcasting the piece.

Erdogan had filed an initial complaint in March after Boehmermann read out a poem on a satirical show suggesting Erdogan engaged in bestiality and watched child pornography.

The German Association of Journalists (DJV) on Monday criticized Erdogan's decision to file a further complaint. "The Turkish president is not only an active enemy of press freedom, but also a bad loser," DJV head Frank Ueberall said.

The case has damaged ties between Ankara and Berlin, which were strained further in June after Germany's parliament passed a resolution that declared the 1915 massacre of Armenians by Ottoman forces to be a genocide.

Germany's criminal code forbids insults of foreign leaders but prosecutors can decide whether to press charges. Germany's ruling coalition plans to rescind the law later this year.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Michael Nienaber; editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.