Merkel and EU representatives to go to Turkey next week
April 15, 2016 / 10:29 AM / a year ago

Merkel and EU representatives to go to Turkey next week

G?rman government spokesman Steffen Seibert arrives for a news conference in Berlin, Germany, April 15, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel will travel to Gaziantep in Turkey on Saturday 23 April along with representatives of the European Union, her spokesman said on Friday.

Steffen Seibert said at a government news conference that European Council President Donald Tusk and European Commission First Vice-President Frans Timmermans would also be going.

The visit comes amid a diplomatic row between Germany and Turkey. Ankara has requested that German comedian Jan Boehmermann be prosecuted over a sexually crude poem he recited on German television about Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

Reporting by Michelle Martin and Caroline Copley

