a year ago
Germany insists lawmakers be allowed to visit soldiers at Turkish base
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
September 2, 2016 / 10:52 AM / a year ago

Germany insists lawmakers be allowed to visit soldiers at Turkish base

A technician works on a German Tornado jet at the air base in Incirlik, Turkey, January 21, 2016.Tobias Schwarz/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German officials have told Turkey that German lawmakers must be allowed to visit 250 German soldiers stationed at Incirlik Air Base in Turkey, and expect a visit planned in October to occur, a foreign ministry spokesman said on Friday.

Matthias Schaefer, spokesman for the ministry, said Turkish and German officials remained in talks about the issue. He said it remained to be seen how Turkish officials responded to requests from lawmakers to travel to the base in October.

Turkey had banned lawmakers from visiting the base in response to a June parliamentary vote declaring the 1915 massacre of Armenians by Ottoman forces a "genocide." German officials have said the resolution is not legally binding.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Victoria Bryan

