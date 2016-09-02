Germany insists lawmakers be allowed to visit soldiers at Turkish base

BERLIN (Reuters) - German officials have told Turkey that German lawmakers must be allowed to visit 250 German soldiers stationed at Incirlik Air Base in Turkey, and expect a visit planned in October to occur, a foreign ministry spokesman said on Friday.

Matthias Schaefer, spokesman for the ministry, said Turkish and German officials remained in talks about the issue. He said it remained to be seen how Turkish officials responded to requests from lawmakers to travel to the base in October.

Turkey had banned lawmakers from visiting the base in response to a June parliamentary vote declaring the 1915 massacre of Armenians by Ottoman forces a "genocide." German officials have said the resolution is not legally binding.