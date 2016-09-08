Two car bombs explode in Tripoli, no casualties - local media
TRIPOLI Two car bombs exploded near Tripoli's foreign ministry and a naval base used by Libya's U.N.-backed government on Thursday, but no casualties were reported, local media said.
BERLIN The Turkish government has agreed that German lawmakers can visit 250 German soldiers stationed at Incirlik Air Base in Turkey in October, a senior German Social Democrat lawmaker said on Thursday, confirming a report on Spiegel Online.
"The approval is with the secretary's office of the (parliamentary defense) committee," Rainer Arnold told Reuters.
Turkey had banned lawmakers from visiting the base in response to a parliamentary resolution declaring the 1915 massacre of Armenians by Ottoman forces a "genocide".
(Reporting by Holger Hansen; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Michael Nienaber)
LONDON Britain should start talks to leave the European Union as soon as possible, European Council President Donald Tusk said on Thursday, adding weight to calls for Prime Minister Theresa May to start the formal divorce procedure.
VIENTIANE U.S. President Barack Obama said on Thursday he had indicated to Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte that their teams should meet and that he did not take earlier comments from Duterte personally.