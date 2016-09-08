A technician works on a German Tornado jet at the air base in Incirlik, Turkey, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz/Pool

BERLIN The Turkish government has agreed that German lawmakers can visit 250 German soldiers stationed at Incirlik Air Base in Turkey in October, a senior German Social Democrat lawmaker said on Thursday, confirming a report on Spiegel Online.

"The approval is with the secretary's office of the (parliamentary defense) committee," Rainer Arnold told Reuters.

Turkey had banned lawmakers from visiting the base in response to a parliamentary resolution declaring the 1915 massacre of Armenians by Ottoman forces a "genocide".

(Reporting by Holger Hansen; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Michael Nienaber)