Turkey has informed Germany that lawmakers can visit air base, Foreign minister says
September 9, 2016 / 2:34 PM / a year ago

Turkey has informed Germany that lawmakers can visit air base, Foreign minister says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks to the media during a visit to northern Cyprus, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey has informed the German government that a group of its lawmakers are allowed to visit the Incirlik Air Base in southern Turkey at the beginning of October, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday.

Cavusgolu made the comment at a joint news conference with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg in Ankara.

Turkey had banned the lawmakers from visiting the base in response to a parliamentary resolution declaring the 1915 massacre of Armenians by Ottoman forces a “genocide”. Ankara had wanted the lawmakers to distance themselves from the resolution before the visit.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Humeyra Pamuk

