FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Steinmeier welcomes Turkish decision to let German lawmakers visit air base
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 8, 2016 / 11:08 AM / a year ago

Steinmeier welcomes Turkish decision to let German lawmakers visit air base

German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier speaks during the informal OSCE Foreign Minister's meeting in Potsdam, Germany, September 1, 2016.Stefanie Loos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier welcomed on Thursday Ankara's decision to allow German lawmakers to visit soldiers at Incirlik air base in Turkey.

"An army that answers to parliament must be able to be visited by their deputies," Steinmeier said. "With this decision by the Turkish government, we are a little further on in our relations."

Turkey had banned German lawmakers from visiting Bundeswehr soldiers at the base in response to a parliamentary resolution declaring the 1915 massacre of Armenians by Ottoman forces a "genocide".

Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Writing by Madeline Chambers

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.