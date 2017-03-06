FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel says no justification for Erdogan's Nazi comparisons
March 6, 2017 / 3:00 PM / 5 months ago

Merkel says no justification for Erdogan's Nazi comparisons

German Chancellor Angela Merkel makes remarks about the German-Turkish relations during her visit to the Bosch Foundation to mark the 15th anniversary of the social organisation "wellcome" in Berlin, Germany, March 6, 2017.Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday said there was "absolutely no justification" for Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's comments comparing German bans on certain political rallies to "fascist actions" reminiscent of the Nazi times.

Merkel said Erdogan's comments only served to trivialize the unfathomable suffering of those affected by Nazi crimes against humanity, and were particularly sad given the many common factors that connected the two NATO allies.

The German leader acknowledged deep differences with Ankara over issues such as freedom of the press and the arrest of German-Turkish journalist Deniz Yucel.

However, she said Germany remained committed to its own freedoms of press, assembly and expression, and would continue to allow Turkish politicians to campaign for a constitutional referendum in Germany, as long as their visits were announced in a transparent and timely fashion and respected German laws.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Michael Nienaber

