Merkel stresses freedom of art after Erdogan files complaint against comedian

BERLIN (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday Germany wanted to find a solution to the migrant crisis but this was separate to artistic freedom after the Turkish leader filed a complaint against a comedian for insulting him with a satirical poem.

“I want to stress again what was stressed yesterday - we have the fundamental values in the constitution and that includes Article 5, which is the freedom of opinion, freedom of science and of course the freedom of art,” she said when asked about the complaint Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has filed against German comedian Jan Boehmermann.

“Art and these fundamental values are valid regardless of any political problems we discuss with each other and that includes the refugee issue and I think Turkey and the European Union and so also Germany have an interest in finding a political solution on it,” she added.

Merkel has spearheaded EU efforts to secure Turkey’s help in dealing with Europe’s migrant crisis so the Boehmermann comes at an awkward time for her.